MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th Result: Check Official Website, Direct Link To Download

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 (High School), Class 12 (Higher Secondary), and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) results 2026 at 11 AM today. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their scorecards on the board's official websites once the results are announced.

The results will be formally released by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from Samatva Bhavan, his official residence.

Where To Check MP Board Results 2026

Students can download their marksheets from the following official portals:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in

Steps To Download MPBSE 10th, 12th Results

Visit the official website

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and required details

Submit the information to view your result

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

How To Check Result Via SMS

Students can also access their results through SMS:

For Class 10: Type MPBSE10 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

For Class 12: Type MPBSE12 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

Exam Timeline

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 exams took place between February 11 and March 2, 2026. In both classes, the examinations began with the Hindi paper.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.