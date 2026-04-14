Reviewed Progress In Sectors, Discussed Gulf Situation: PM After Trump Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed the Middle East situation and bilateral cooperation in their first phone call since Washington and Tehran struck a ceasefire deal. During the call that lasted about 40 minutes, the two leaders also stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

India and the US are committed to strengthening their strategic partnership in all areas, PM Modi said in an online post after the phone call.

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors," the post said. "We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he added.

Speaking to NDTV soon after, US envoy to India Sergio Gor said that the President keeps the PM updated regularly.

"They just got off the phone a few minutes ago. The president gave an update on what is happening in the Middle East, along with some of the big-ticket items happening in Washington between the United States and India," Gor said.

During the call, PM Modi told Trump, "People of India love you."

The two leaders had last spoken on March 24, during which PM Modi told Trump that India supports de-escalation and the restoration of peace in Middle East at the earliest. The two leaders also discussed ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible, is essential for the world.

The US and Iran are in the middle of a two-week fragile ceasefire as efforts continue for a second round of talks after failed negotiations in Pakistan over the weeks.