Trump Speaks To PM, Discusses Middle East Situation, Hormuz Strait: US Envoy

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone Tuesday evening. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on X the two leaders "discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open."

The Trump-Modi call comes a day after the US President claimed "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East".

Gor's X post also came hours after British daily The Financial Times claimed Pakistan is trying to position itself as the lead mediator in attempts to resolve the US-Israel-Iran war.