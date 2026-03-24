Trump Speaks To PM, Discusses Middle East Situation, Hormuz Strait: US Envoy

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone Tuesday evening. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on X the two leaders "discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open."
The Trump-Modi call comes a day after the US President claimed "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East".
Gor's X post also came hours after British daily The Financial Times claimed Pakistan is trying to position itself as the lead mediator in attempts to resolve the US-Israel-Iran war.
President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 24, 2026