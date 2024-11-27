Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Share New Pics From Their Wedding (This Time, It's Rajasthan)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding festivities are here to stay. On Wednesday, the couple shared a new bunch of dreamy pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place last week. The snaps were taken at the picturesque locale of Alila Fort, Bishangarh (Rajasthan). Aditi wore a red lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorised her bridal look with heavy jewellery while Siddharth turned into a Sabyasachi groom. The carousel album features pictures from their garlands exchange ceremony. In another click, the couple can be seen greeting the camera adorably. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other." Take a look:

Here are some stunning solo photos of Aditi. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Aditi shared some new pictures from her wedding. Like their previous wedding albums, this carousel post also featured a few gray scale pictures. The main attraction of the album is the pictures of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam who were present at their wedding. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "It's been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond."

She added, "Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha and Jayendra." Wishing fans and followers happy diwali, Aditi wrote, "We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu." Take a look:

The couple announced their wedding on September 16. Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."