Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Reveal Wedding Venue - A 400-Year-Old Temple In Wanaparthy

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday and they announced their engagement in March this year. When asked about the big wedding plans in an interview with Vogue India, Aditi Rao Hydari simply shared a single detail. She said that "the wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family." The couple also recalled their first meeting.

So, here's how it began, during the shoot of Maha Samudram, Siddharth walked in and said, "Hello, beautiful girl," recalled Aditi. She added, "Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot."

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She has featured in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few. He was last seen in Indian 2.