In Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Sidharth Malhotra At Eka Lakhani And Ravi Bhagchandka's Engagement Party

Cricket and film stars had a gala night as they assembled under one roof to celebrate stylist-designer Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka's engagement. On Sunday, the duo hosted a lavish engagement party for their friends and family members in Mumbai. The guest list included Sidharth Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Nithya Menen, Vaibhavi Merchant, Anju Bhavnani and Ritika Bhavnani, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge and other cricket stars. Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka opted for the pastel shade for the night. While the groom-to-be wore a white kurta suit, the bride-to-be wore a pastel-coloured lehenga.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth stole the limelight as they made a stunning appearance together. While the Heeramandi actor wore a red saree paired with a green blouse, Siddharth wore a traditional vesthi (attire for South-Indian men). They posed for the shutterbugs together. Sidharth Malhotra suited up for the occasion. Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika were dressed in their festive finery. National-award winning actor Nithya Menen opted for a simple kurta. Designer Kunal Rawal and wife Arpita Mehta were also spotted at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

For the unversed, Ravi Bhagchandka is the producer of the documentary Sachin - A Billion Dreams. Eka Lakhani began her career as an intern on the sets of Raavan (2010) and she has become director Mani Ratnam's costume designer for his films since 2013. She worked in films like O Kadhal Kanmani, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ponniyin Selvan: II. Eka Lakhani worked in Hindi films like Shershaah, The Sky Is Pink, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dunki.