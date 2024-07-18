Aditi Rao Hydari In Lovely Pictures Clicked By Her Fiance Siddharth

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari blessed our feeds on Thursday evening with lovely pictures of herself in an all red ensemble. However what intrigued fans swas that the lovely pictures were clicked by the Heeramandi star's fiance and actor Siddharth. For the caption, Aditi simply wrote, "Come fly with me." Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March this year.

Aditi and Siddharth spent quality time in Tuscany, Italy recently. Aditi shared a reel from her travel bucket recently. In the reel, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen riding bikes in the picturesque valley of Tuscany. Aditi can be seen wearing an off-shoulder powder-blue dress while Siddharth wears a pink t-shirt. The reel ends with Siddharth and Aditi goofing around the camera. Summing up her experience, Aditi wrote in the caption, "I thought I was going for a la la la bike ride... cut to :- a 10 km bike ride uphill, down hill and on gravel and most importantly in the Tuscan valley... rolled up my pants, ditched my cutesie hat for a real helmet and finished my 10 km bike ride with Siddu who filmed this while riding one handed himself with his heart in his mouth cause he thought I might start dreaming and fall off the cliff!!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post in March. Aditi and Siddharth shared a selfie of them in which they can be seen sporting their engagement rings. Sharing the image, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.". They can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Meanwhile, Siddharth shared the same image with this caption, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Take a look:

Aditi also attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. She represented the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the event.