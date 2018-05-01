Aditi Rao Hydari Adds A Point About The 'Me Too' Movement

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently spoke about survival in Bollywood, tweeted to share her view about the 'Me Too' campaign. "Men have a responsibility towards women and that's essential and the need of the hour... But so do we, women have an equal responsibility too if we really want change," tweeted the Padmavaat actress in response to a tweet which talks about the misuse of the tag 'me too' by several women for "personal benefit." The 'Me Too' campaign exploded after the scandalous Weinsteingate and aims to empower survivors of sexual harassment and assault.
Men have a responsibility towards women and that's essential and the need of the hour...But so do we, women have an equal responsibility too if we really want change... https://t.co/yHEqdmgrIE— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 1, 2018
The campaign was recently referred to by Pakistani singer-actress Meesha Shafi and several others, who alleged sexual assault by Ali Zafar. The actor-singer "categorically denied" the claims made by Ms Shafi and tweeted to say he will proceed with legal action. Following Meesha Shafi's claims, sexual harassment allegations piled up against Ali Zafar. However, Ali Zafar's female band members also defended the singer against Meesha Shafi's claims.
The 31-year-old actress, who features on the cover of Vogue India's May issue, said in an interview what it's like survive in Bollywood as someone without a 'filmy background': "I have no backing in the film industry. It is thrilling to be supported by people you love and respect. I just choose to keep doing my own thing, as long as I am not hurting anyone. If anyone wants to screw me over, it's their problem," IANS quoted Aditi as saying.
Aditi Rao Hydari is best known for her roles in films like Wazir, Fitoor, Bhoomi, "Padmaavat" and Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai. In Bollywood, she was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev and has films like Tamil project Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in the line-up.