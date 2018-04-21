Pakistani Singer Momina Mustehsan Tells Ali Zafar To 'Apologise Unconditionally' If Guilty

Highlights
- Momina Mustehsan urged Ali Zafar to apologise if guilty
- "Still waiting for u to respond," she tweeted
- "'Me Too' needs a response 'I'm Sorry'," she said
"I would want to ask Ali Zafar and all other men one question: do you think you have ever, knowingly or unknowingly, violated a woman in any way or form? If you have (no one is an angel) I request you to acknowledge your fault, apologise unconditionally, learn from the mistakes, and become a better human being," Momina Mustehsan wrote in her note.
Momina Mustehsan followed it up with this tweet:
Still waiting for u to respond @AliZafarsays. Do u think u have ever, knowingly or unknowingly, violated a woman in any way or form? https://t.co/CS2fYHpWN8— Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 21, 2018
This is what she had posted before: "'Me Too' needs a response 'I'm Sorry' from the offenders. Nothing will change until they acknowledge, take responsibility and make amends."
#MeToo needs a response #ImSorry from the offenders. Nothing will change until they acknowledge, take responsibility and make amends. pic.twitter.com/sphI1c1agT— Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 20, 2018
On Thursday, Ali Zafar denied the allegations made by Meesha Shafi, writing: "I have nothing to hide. Silence is absolutely not an option." In his statement, he also added: "I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi." Meesha Shafi, a mother of two, tweeted to say this "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar." Read their tweets here.
April 19, 2018
Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToopic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ— Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018
Following Meesha Shafi's claims, several other women accused Ali Zafar of "crossing boundaries of what is appropriate behaviour between friends." Here are some tweets.
Thank you @itsmeeshashafi for your courage and your bravery. It's never easy. But that should never silence us. I am in total solidarity with you. You are not alone in this because #Metoo#TimesUp#WeBelieveYoupic.twitter.com/hkQ61bqnFH— Leena (@Leena_Ghani) April 19, 2018
@itsmeeshashafi you're not alone. Please read this. #metoo@merabichrayaar@HaadeaPpic.twitter.com/3KzIenHnQn— Humna Raza (@HumnaRaza) April 19, 2018
Momina Mustehsan is best known for singing the massively popular Coke Studio version of Afreen Afreen. She also has songs like Pee Jaun and Jee Liya on her resume.