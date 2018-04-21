Pakistani Singer Momina Mustehsan Tells Ali Zafar To 'Apologise Unconditionally' If Guilty

"Still waiting for you to respond Ali Zafar," tweeted Momina Mustehsan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 21, 2018 16:36 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistani Singer Momina Mustehsan Tells Ali Zafar To 'Apologise Unconditionally' If Guilty

Momina Mustehsan reacted to allegations against Ali Zafar (courtesy mominamustehsan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Momina Mustehsan urged Ali Zafar to apologise if guilty
  2. "Still waiting for u to respond," she tweeted
  3. "'Me Too' needs a response 'I'm Sorry'," she said
As allegations of sexual harassment piled up against Ali Zafar, Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan tweeted to urge her fellow singer to "apologise unconditionally" and own up, if at all he is guilty. On Thursday, singer Meesha Shafi alleged Ali Zafar sexually harassed her and named him as a repeat offender, claims which Ali Zafar has "categorically denied" in a strongly worded statement. Following Meesha Shafi's statement, several other women shared their accounts concerning the singer, alleging sexual misconduct on his part. Momina Mustehsan also opened up about her brush with sexual harassment in a lengthy note, in which she did not appear to accuse anybody in particular, and wrapped it with a question addressed to Ali Zafar. However, there has been no response (to Momina Mustehsan's tweet) by the Pakistani singer, who earlier said he intends to take legal assistance against Meesha Shafi.

"I would want to ask Ali Zafar and all other men one question: do you think you have ever, knowingly or unknowingly, violated a woman in any way or form? If you have (no one is an angel) I request you to acknowledge your fault, apologise unconditionally, learn from the mistakes, and become a better human being," Momina Mustehsan wrote in her note.

Momina Mustehsan followed it up with this tweet:
 

This is what she had posted before: "'Me Too' needs a response 'I'm Sorry' from the offenders. Nothing will change until they acknowledge, take responsibility and make amends."
 

On Thursday, Ali Zafar denied the allegations made by Meesha Shafi, writing: "I have nothing to hide. Silence is absolutely not an option." In his statement, he also added: "I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi." Meesha Shafi, a mother of two, tweeted to say this "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar." Read their tweets here.
 
 

Following Meesha Shafi's claims, several other women accused Ali Zafar of "crossing boundaries of what is appropriate behaviour between friends." Here are some tweets.
 
 

Comments
Ali Zafar, best known for songs like Madhubala and Thehree Si Zindagi, has co-starred with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra and Yami Gautam.

Momina Mustehsan is best known for singing the massively popular Coke Studio version of Afreen Afreen. She also has songs like Pee Jaun and Jee Liya on her resume.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Momina Mustehsanali zafar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya KodnaniHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................