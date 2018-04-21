Pakistani Singer Momina Mustehsan Tells Ali Zafar To 'Apologise Unconditionally' If Guilty

Highlights Momina Mustehsan urged Ali Zafar to apologise if guilty "Still waiting for u to respond," she tweeted "'Me Too' needs a response 'I'm Sorry'," she said

Still waiting for u to respond @AliZafarsays. Do u think u have ever, knowingly or unknowingly, violated a woman in any way or form? https://t.co/CS2fYHpWN8 — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 21, 2018

#MeToo needs a response #ImSorry from the offenders. Nothing will change until they acknowledge, take responsibility and make amends. pic.twitter.com/sphI1c1agT — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 20, 2018

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToopic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Thank you @itsmeeshashafi for your courage and your bravery. It's never easy. But that should never silence us. I am in total solidarity with you. You are not alone in this because #Metoo#TimesUp#WeBelieveYoupic.twitter.com/hkQ61bqnFH — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) April 19, 2018