"I Did Not Incite Any Violence": Sambhal's Jama Masjid Sadar Chief Zafar Ali

Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and Shahi Mosque Committee Chief, Zafar Ali, on Sunday claimed that he did not incite any violence regarding the November 24 Sambhal incident.

"I did not incite any violence...," said Zafar Ali while being taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for questioning in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year.

Ali was taken to Chandausi for a medical examination amid heavy security.

Following his detention, a group of his supporters staged a protest, demanding his immediate release. The police have yet to issue an official statement regarding Ali's role in the case.

Earlier today, Zafar Ali and his son were summoned to the Sambhal Police Station for questioning. Security has been tightened outside the Chandausi Court, where both are to be presented as part of the legal proceedings in the case.

Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "There are no new arrangements made... Forces have been deployed to maintain peace... There is peace in the area..."

The violence in question occurred on November 24, 2024, when an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team arrived to survey the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, accompanied by a Hindutva mob chanting "Jai Shri Ram." As local Muslims gathered outside the mosque and tensions escalated, police resorted to force and opened fire on the protesters, killing at least four men and several injured, including officials and locals.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in 12 FIRs and 80 arrests for allegedly pelting stones at police from rooftops.

According to the charge sheet, there were 159 total accused in the case. It also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

Since November last year, no further incidents of violence have been reported in the area. During Holi celebrations, the police maintained tight security, conducting flag marches to ensure peace. To protect the mosque from any colours or vandalism, a tarpaulin sheet was also placed over the Jama Masjid at that time.

