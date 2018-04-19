Meesha Shafi Accuses Fellow Pakistani Singer Of Sexual Harassment: 'Happened To Me More Than Once' "I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude," wrote Meesha Shafi

Share EMAIL PRINT Meesha Shafi is an actress and singer of repute (courtesy meesha.shafi) New Delhi: Highlights "These incidences did not happen when I was young," she said "This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered," she added Meesha Shafi added the hashtag 'Me Too' to her tweet Coke Studio Pakistan, added: "These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind. This happened to me as a mother of two children."



In her tweet, she's also



"I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude," wrote Ms Shafi, who claims to have been acquainted with the colleague for years. "I know that I am not alone," she added.



Referring to the 'Me Too' campaign (which exploded



Read her full account



Meesha Shafi is an actress and singer of repute, having starred in several Pakistani serials and Mira Nair's film The Reluctant Fundamentalist. She also had a role in the 2013 Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, in which Ms Shafi was cast as a swimmer competing in the Olympics. Meesha Shafi's best-known musical work includes a collaboration with singer Arif Lohar on the song Jugni.





Pakistani singer-actress Meesha Shafi has alleged she was sexually harassed by a colleague in a lengthy note, which she posted on Twitter on Thursday evening. In her tweet, Meesha, a mother of two, also accused the colleague of being a repeat offender. "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry," read a part of her tweet. Meesha, who is a popular artiste on, added: "These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind. This happened to me as a mother of two children."In her tweet, she's also explained her decision to open up . "Today, I speak up because my conscience doesn't allow me to be silent anymore." While Meesha Shafi and the man in question have never co-starred in a film together, her tweet indicates that the two have shared the stage for performances."I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude," wrote Ms Shafi, who claims to have been acquainted with the colleague for years. "I know that I am not alone," she added.Referring to the 'Me Too' campaign (which exploded after Weinsteingate and aims to empower survivors of sexual harassment and assault), Misha Shafi added a note to her post: "Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out... but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo." Read her full account here Meesha Shafi is an actress and singer of repute, having starred in several Pakistani serials and Mira Nair's film. She also had a role in the 2013 Bollywood film, in which Ms Shafi was cast as a swimmer competing in the Olympics. Meesha Shafi's best-known musical work includes a collaboration with singer Arif Lohar on the song NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter