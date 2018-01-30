Sonam Kapoor On Sexual Harassment: 'The Truth Always Comes Out'

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor had shared her interview with BBC Asia, on the deafening silence on matters related to sexual harassment in Bollywood. Along with the video she wrote: "My views on sexual harassment are not only restricted to Bollywood but for women around the world. We all have a responsibility to speak out against abusers and it is society's responsibility to stand by us and hear our voices." The 32-year-old actress was questioned on why most actors and actresses today don't even talk about sexual harassment. "It's not about losing a career. It's about losing face in society," she told BBC Asia. Many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra have spoken about sexual harassment at work place after the Harvey Weinstein case in Hollywood was reported. "The truth always comes out eventually...always," Sonam said in the interview.
Highlights
Sonam Kapoor was asked to comment on the ongoing silence from Indian actresses about harassment in Bollywood, she mentioned "victim blaming" as a part of an elaborate answer.
Commentstweeted in support of the powerful speeches made at the Golden Globes in reference to both #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns. Following which she was trolled, with many pointing out why she didn't support Kangana Ranaut amidst her then-ongoing feud with Hrithik Roshan.
Sonam Kapoor stars in next week's release PadMan, headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Radhika Apte and is set to release on February 9.