Richa Chadha Says She Has No Sexual Harassment Account To Reveal: 'Leave Me Alone'

Highlights
- "Putting an end to this confusion once and for all," Richa tweeted
- "I don't need security," she added
- "I have nothing to reveal," she added
"If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I'll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will. Not just me, million others will do that. But who will do it?" PTI quoted Richa as saying. "We don't have royalties here for actors, in absence of proper legislations, who will take a risk?" she added.
In a separate tweet on Sunday, Richa Chadha also referred to her blog about the '#MeToo' campaign and said: "I made the mistake of writing a blog so I wouldn't Be questioned as an authority on the subject of sexual harassment. It's an epidemic that needs to end but still waiting for a compassionate, thoughtful, concrete discussion on it. All we get is click bait. My film is a hit, is waqt to baksh dijiye sab log." Richa Chadha's new movie Fukrey Returns released on Friday.
I don't need security.I used the 'I' as an example to indicate that whistle-blowers don't have support from the ecosystem.Putting an end to this confusion once n for all.I have nothing to REVEAL.Plz leave me alone abt this.I made the mistake of writing a blog so I wouldn't (1) https://t.co/DyezxsOpWj— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 10, 2017
Be questioned as an authority on the subject of sexual harassment.It's an epdiemic that needs to end but still waiting for a compassionate,thoughtful, concrete discussion on it.All we get is click bait.My film is a hit,is waqt to baksh dijiye sab log.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 10, 2017
In her blog, written in October, she condemned incidents of sexual harassment in angry words, writing: "Not all men, but #ALLWOMEN I know have experienced gender violence or molestation one way or another. This shouldn't it be the only way of life women know. Are you human and hence born from a woman? How are you not embarrassed?"
Richa Chadha's Fukrey Returns is performing really well at the box office - it's scored almost Rs 20 crores in two days. The actress co-stars with Pulkit Samrat and her rumoured boyfriend Ali Fazal in the movie.