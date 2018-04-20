After Meesha Shafi, Sexual Harassment Allegations Pile Up Against Ali Zafar

Highlights "Thank you Meesha Shafi for your courage," read a tweet "Reminded me of a story about Ali Zafar from years ago," read another "You're not alone," said another tweet

Thank you @itsmeeshashafi for your courage and your bravery. It's never easy. But that should never silence us. I am in total solidarity with you. You are not alone in this because #Metoo#TimesUp#WeBelieveYoupic.twitter.com/hkQ61bqnFH — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) April 19, 2018

So @itsmeeshashafi's brave sharing of her experience reminded me of a story about @AliZafarsays from many many years ago, when Ali Zafar tried to kiss my cousin and pull my cousin into a restroom with him. Luckily my cousin's friends were there to push Ali Zafar off https://t.co/kBQbBiwyFP — Maham Javaid (@JMaham) April 19, 2018

This was on a boat on the way to a party at the Yacht Club between 2004-2005. Why don't I remember the date? Bc this is what's crazy: in those days such sexual harassment was such a non issue and simultaneously such a taboo that we hardly spoke about it — Maham Javaid (@JMaham) April 19, 2018

We didn't even think of telling anyone, apart from friends, or reporting him because "he's a celebrity, no one would possibly care or listen". And tbh over the years we forgot the story ourselves, until today. Thanks @itsmeeshashafi for reminding us that our stories matters — Maham Javaid (@JMaham) April 19, 2018

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToopic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018