Ali Zafar's Female Band Members Defend Him Against Meesha Shafi's Allegations. 'We Were There Too,' They Say

I have been working with Ali Zafar on and off since the past 3 years or so and up until now I've been quietly observing the current situation because I am no judge of personal character be it Meesha Shafi or Ali Zafar. However, I stand witness to this particular 'Jam' late last year that Meesha mentions in her interview with The News. The whole house band along with myself and another fellow female vocalist were present during this session and whatever interaction took place between the two was in front of at least 10 other people. All I can say is that this particular statement that she makes here is rather odd. I have toured with the Ali Zafar band a lot of times and all my trips have been really pleasant and professional and we've spent hours jamming together. It would be great if this important movement isn't taken for granted or misused for personal reasons stealing limelight from real causes. Rest, time will tell!!

