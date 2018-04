Ali Zafar's Female Band Members Defend Him Against Meesha Shafi's Allegations. 'We Were There Too,' They Say

Highlights Ali Zafar's band members said that Meesha's allegations are false "We work in a comfy environment," said the female vocalist of Ali's band Several other women have also accused Ali Zafar of misbehaving with them

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToopic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

#MeToo needs a response #ImSorry from the offenders. Nothing will change until they acknowledge, take responsibility and make amends. pic.twitter.com/sphI1c1agT — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 20, 2018

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar's female band members have come out in support of the singer against the allegations made by singer Meesha Shafi. On April 19, Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar, with whom she's performed in a few concerts, of sexual misconduct in a lengthy Twitter post. Ali Zafar posted his statement few hours later, in which he "categorically denied" all claims of harassment lodged by the 36-year-old singer. Meesha later gave an interview to a Pakistan daily in which she gave a detailed account of the day when she was allegedly harassed by Ali Zafar. After Meesha's interview went viral, Ali Zafar's band members Aqsa Ali and Kanza Munir shared their version of the same day on their respective Instagram accounts."I stand witness to this particular 'Jam' late last year that Meesha mentions in her interview... The whole house band and another fellow female vocalist were present and whatever interaction took place between the two was in front of at least 10 other people. All I can say is that this particular statement that she makes here is rather odd," wrote Kanza Munir, who has worked with Ali Zafar and his band on again and off again for the past three years."I was at this jam session because I sing in Ali's band and so was her (Meesha Shafi) manager and our entire band. We all have pictures, we were there and event manager was there and it was a great jam session," Aqsa Ali posted on Instagram.Speaking to The News, Meesha Shafi alleged that Ali Zafar misbehaved with her on several occasions and she recollected last year's jam session in Lahore. "I was jamming with my band and the organisers insisted that he was trying to get in touch. It started turning into a thing, and I was being seen as difficult or a diva, I got such feelers. I was avoiding him. I was asked to jam, figure out songs, scale and it happened while we were jamming," she was quoted as saying.Meesha in her original post cited the 'Me Too' campaign, which gained momentum after Hollywood's Harvey Weinstein scandal, and said: "It is not easy to speak out but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore."This is Ali Zafar's statement After Meesha's allegations, several other artistes accused Ali Zafar of misbehaving with them. Make-up artist Leela Ghani, journalist Maham Javaid and lifestyle blogger Humna Raza also shared their stories Singer Momina Mustehsan urged Ali Zafar to " take responsibility and make amends " if he's guilty. Ali Zafar has starred in several Bollywood films such asandMeesha Shafi has starred in films likeand. She's recorded songs such asandfor Coke Studio Pakistan.