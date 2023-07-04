Adipurush Reviewed By Dara Singh's Son Vindu: 'They Can't Touch My Father's Legacy'

Vindu Dara Singh, Poster of Adipurush (Courtesy: Twitter, Prabhas)

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, whose father late Dara Singh portrayed the character of Hanuman in the Ramanand Sagar TV adaptation of Ramayana, has joined the bandwagon of celebs who criticised Om Raut's controversial Adipurush. Vindu Dara Singh also expressed his displeasure for blemishing his father's on-screen legacy as iconic Hanuman. Vindu Dara Singh shared his thoughts in an interview with Hindustan Times. He also talked about what he disliked most about the movie.Vindu believes, no one can or will ever come closer to what his father achieved.

He told Hindustan Times, "Nobody ever can recreate what he did. He made history. We all try. But when we try we do it to our best of our capabilities and to the best of our knowledge of the mind. We don't try to change it here. What they have done is shameful. They can't touch my father's legacy. Hanuman ki punch bhi nahi hai. They are not even close."

In Adipurush actor Devdatta Nage played the character of Hanuman. Expressing his displeasure about Devdatta's acting, Vindu told HT: "Hanuman was powerful and always smiling. The actor (Devdatta Nage) doing the role can't even talk in proper Hindi. They have made him into something else with the dialogues given to him. Maybe they were targeting the younger generation, who watch Marvel movies such as Thor. And they have failed terribly."

Vindu Dara Singh added that the makers of Adipurush "ruined" the opportunity which they could have utilised the other way. "It's very shameful to see what they have made. They should have named it something else. If they were planning to make Ramayana, then they should have stuck to the story. I don't know if they were drugged out or what were they thinking? They had such a golden chance to make such a wonderful movie with such a huge budget, and they ruined it. The world knows that Ravan's Lanka was made of gold, and they have made it with black-stone. Don't even get me started on the Ravan's das sar scene. They have introduced dragons in the story. They have just played with the story by doing funny things. It is disappointing," said Vindu Dara Singh.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan.