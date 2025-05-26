Viral Again: One Of Mukul Dev's Last Videos, With Vindu Dara Singh

Mukul Dev, best known for his roles in Jai Ho, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, died on May 23. He was 54. The actual reason of his death is still not revealed. However, actors close to him shared he had been suffering from loneliness which took a toll on his health. Vindu Dara Singh, who confirmed his death in front of the media, shared a video in August last year on his Instagram featuring himself and the late actor.

After Mukul's death, the video re-surfaced online. The Internet assumed that the actor's health had already started to deteriorate as he looked frail in the video.

In the video, Vindu Dara Singh and Mukul Dev can be seen engaging in a fun banter. The caption accompanying the video read, "For all the #sonofsardar movie lovers here comes the fantastic #sonofsardar2 and it's always a pleasure working with a team of @adffilms that becomes one big family ! Love you @thereal_mukuldev mere Toni!" The video was recorded on the sets of Son Of Sardar 2.

Sharing about Mukul Dev's drinking habit, Vindu Dara Singh told ETimes, "I don't think he was suffering from any disease but he used to drink a lot and would have gutkha. He had become overweight and he battled loneliness. He has a daughter but she is also, she was not staying with him. He was making his comeback with Son of Sardaar but the sad part is he won't be there to see it. It is very tragic news."

"He has done such fantastic work in SOS 2. He was my Tony and I was his Tito. He had an amazing role and people are going to roll on the floor laughing after seeing his work in July when the film releases. But unfortunately, he will not be around to enjoy the success and see the love," said Vindu Dara Singh.

The final rites of Mukul Dev were performed on May 24 at the Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Mukul was last seen in the Hindi film Anth The End. He was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev.