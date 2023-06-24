Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' Film Shows Slight Improvement

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush. (courtesy: YouTube)

Adipurush entered week 2 with slightly better numbers as compared to its weekday collections. The film, on Day 8, collected Rs 2 crore net, reports Box Office India. Adipurush is competing with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the box office. "Adipurush managed to stop the rot as the film did not see and another huge drop as it managed to collect 2 crore nett. It looked the film could have been competing with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for the top collecting film this weekend the way it was going over the weekdays but the second Friday saw a more normal trend," stated Box Office India report. The film's collection stands at over Rs 125 crore net.

Adipurush's box office collection was majorly hit on Monday as per the Box Office India report. Box office India report added, "This does not really matter much for the film as the battle was lost on Monday but there should be some collections now in week two when it looked a total goner. the film has actually scored some decent totals in a couple of circuits but that is all down to the initial numbers."

The film opened to largely negative reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "Adipurush, a bloated and vacuous cinematic version of a part of the Ramayana, does the epic or its civilisation-defining characters no justice at all."

Adipurush is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.