Adipurush Replaces 'Baap' In Controversial Dialogue With 'Lanka'

The makers of Adipurush have made good on their promise to revise some of the dialogues that caused such an uproar against the film. Much of the criticism of Adipurush focused on the street style dialogues. One line in particular, spoken by actor Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, was singled out by critics and audiences as offensive – "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki," he said in the scene in which Bajrang sets fire to Lanka. The word "baap" has been replaced by "Lanka" in new prints of the Om Raut-directed film.

The producers of Adipurush, T-Series and UV Creations, have also reduced ticket prices for two days in their attempts to firefight the PR debacle and box office fall from grace. Adipurush made headlines before release for massive advance bookings and record ticket prices – in some cinemas, tickets were selling for around Rs 2,000. This ensured a blockbuster weekend but the film's earnings fell sharply on Monday and Tuesday with trade analysts predicting more gloom at the box office. In a press release, the makers have announced that Adipurush tickets will now be priced at Rs 150 on June 22 and 23. There is, however, a catch and it's an unusual one – cine-goers will have to pay for 3D glasses at the theatres.

Adipurush, a retelling of some events in the Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh respectively. In addition to Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Sunny Singh rounds out the main cast as Shesh. The film has been roundly criticized not just for the lack of elegance in its dialogues but also for the visualization and depiction of a revered epic.