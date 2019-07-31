Actor Sunil Grover Says Life Before 'Gutthi' Was 'Harsh': 'I Had No Income'

Sunil Grover shared this picture. (Image courtesy: whosunilgrover )

Actor Sunil Grover, who made a mark on the small screen with his perfect comic timing as 'Gutthi' and 'Dr Mashoor Gulati' on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, shared that his life prior to "Gutthi" was quite "harsh." In a recent post for social media blog Humans Of Bombay, Sunil Grover revealed how he managed to survive in Mumbai before 'Gutthi happened' to him. He said he started getting offers in films and television after he did a radio show, which was aired across India. Talking about his passion for acting since childhood, Sunil Grover said: "I was always good at acting and making people laugh. I remember in 12th grade I took part in a drama competition - the chief guest said that I shouldn't participate, because it was unfair to the others!"

"After I finished my masters in theatre, I came to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, I only partied. I lived in a posh area, using my savings and some money from home. I'd only earn around Rs 500 a month. But I thought I'd be successful soon. Eventually I realised that there were many like me, who were 'superstars' of their town and 'strugglers' here. Soon I had no income and was given a harsh reality check. I was demotivated," he further said.

Sunil Grover said that even though he was demotivated, he never stopped looking for work. "I didn't want to let my dreams go. So I picked up the pieces and rigorously looked for work. But the road was still rocky. Once I'd been selected to act in a TV show - we'd even shot for a few days. But when I stopped getting my time to come on set, I called the team - they said I'd been replaced. At the same time I also started getting work in voiceovers. So when I'd be rejected from TV and films, I had a cushion to fall back upon - something that most didn't have. I realised how fortunate I was and regained my strength bit by bit."

Further, the Bharat actor said: "Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India! After that, I got work in radio, TV and films. Soon 'Gutthi' happened and in no time, became a household name! I remember I was called on a live show and when I went on stage, the audience was roaring for me! I turned to make sure there wasn't anyone else, whom they were clapping for - but it was all for me."

"It took several moments like that, to bring back that young boy in me, who used to think that he could conquer the world. The young boy who used to make sure that everyone around him was smiling and entertained. The young boy who didn't let failures dim his dreams and overpower his need for victory. So even though I've come this far... this young boy has a long way to go," said Sunil Grover.

Sunil Grover has worked in several films and television shows such as The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Ghajini (2008), Heropanti (2014), Gabbar Is Back (2015), Pataakha (2018) and Bharat (2019). His list of TV shows include Gutur Gu, Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Mad In India, Comedy Circus, Indian Idol 9, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Dus Ka Dum.

