Sunil Grover Was Hospitalised For Depression Before Joining Kapil Sharma's Show, Reveals Co-Actor

Sunil Grover, who has become a household name with his stint on Kapil Sharma's show, tasted success years after he started working in the showbiz. Sunil was going through mental struggles before he got his big break on Kapil Sharma's show in 2013. This revelation was made by his co-star, Upasana Singh, who play "bua" on the show. Upasana also added that executives wanted to "fire" Sunil during his early days.

What Upasana Singh Told About Sunil Grover's Depression

"When Kapil's show started, he was not well. I asked him what happened and he shared that he was hospitalised because of depression. He didn't have much work either. When he came over to my house with Kapil, I didn't even recognise him because he wasn't doing much then. But he did so well, and we are such good friends now," Upasana Singh shared his struggles with mental health during an interview.

When Excecutives Wanted To Fire Sunil

There was a time when creative executives involved on the show actually wanted to fire Sunil as they felt he was not matching up with the rest. "When he initially came in, he spoke at a slower pace. So the creative team on that show, they wanted to fire him because they thought he can't do it, and he can't match up (to the rest of the cast). I told them then, and Sunil and all the others know about it, that he is a very good actor, you should keep him on," she shared.

Sunil-Kapil Dynamics

Sunil Grover previously featured on Kapil Sharma's shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sunil Grover left the show following an alleged feud where Kapil Sharma reportedly mistreated him during a flight from Melbourne in 2017. The duo stopped working together then.

In a 2017 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapil Sharma opened up about the flight incident. He had said, "I admit there was a problem. And I've paid a heavy price for it. But what was reported was grossly exaggerated and almost entirely fabricated. It was said that I asked that food be served to me first on the flight and that I got angry and I threw a shoe at Sunil. All these stories of shoe-throwing and tantrums were started in a section of the digital media."

After Sunil Grover stopped appearing on the show, Kapil Sharma publicly apologised on X (formerly known as Twitter). The star wrote, "Paji Sunil Grover sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. love and regards always:)"

While responding to Kapil Sharma's apology, Sunil Grover shared a note on X. He said, "Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person."

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover united for the Netflix project The Great Indian Kapil Show which premiered last year.