Kapil Sharma To Reportedly Reunite With Sunil Grover But There's A Twist

A file photo of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma on Comedy Nights With Kapil sets (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Kapil Sharma and his show frequently top the list of trends and recently it was reported that his ex-colleague Sunil Grover will be joining him on The Kapil Sharma Show but not as a co-star. Several news websites including DNA, Times Now and India Today report that Sunil Grover, who is Salman Khan's Bharat co-star, will be promoting the film on Kapil's show, along with the team. Katrina Kaif will join them too. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover ended their collaboration in 2017 after a mid-air fight while flying home from Australia. After the fight, Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show (previous season). However, months later, Sunil Grover said that if 'God's willing, he and Kapil Sharma will work together again,' news agency IANS reported.

In December, when Kapil announced the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover revealed that he had a 'casual discussion' with Salman Khan about joining the show but added that the dates were clashing with his Bharat schedule. Salman is also the co-producer of The Kapil Sharma Show. Meantime, Sunil Grover launched Kanpur Wale Khuranas with Kapil's ex-colleagues like Ali Agar, Upasana Singh and Sugandha Mishra. Kanpur Wale Khuranas went off air recently.

"My own dates would have clashed with Kapil's show as I am doing a film with Salman sir. This show that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had. But Salman sir did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much," Sunil Grover said, IANS reported.

Last week, The Kapil Sharma Show featured in headlines after the Internet demanded a ban on the show following Navjot Singh Sidhu's controversial remark on the Pulwama terror attack. "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" he said, PTI reported. Later, it was reported that Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show. #BoycottKapilSharma trended all of Tuesday, after Kapil Sharma reportedly said at an event that 'banning or sacking' Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show is 'not a solution.'

(With IANS and PTI inputs)