About Last Night: Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's Movie Date. See Pics

Tamannaah pictured with Vijay Varma.

About last night. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma stepped out for a movie date on Tuesday. The couple were pictured while making their way out of a theatre in Mumbai. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were all smiles as they made their way out. Both the actors were dressed in their casual best. Tamannaah was dressed in a black t-shirt and matching pants, while Vijay Varma paired black pants with a white t-shirt. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began in 2022 after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December and shared pictures from it. Last year, Tamannaah confirmed in an interview that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

Check out the pictures from Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's movie night here:

Vijay Varma recently shared photos from his birthday festivities on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "I'm having the best April Fool day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes and fan cards." In the comments section, Tamannaah dropped a comment that read, "Bloody brilliant."

Tamannaah had multiple releases in 2023. She featured in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Her other releases of 2023 included Jee Karda, Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress will next be seen in a project titled Vedaa with John Abraham.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the whodunit Murder Mubarak. Before that he starred in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad and he also featured in the series Kaalkoot last year. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.