Vijay Varma Reveals He Started Dating Tamannaah After The Shoot Of Lust Stories 2

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: FilmyGlyph)

Vijay Varma, whose last release Murder Mubarak has been garnering praises, recently revealed how they started dating after the shoot of Lust Stories 2. In a new conversation with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Vijay Varma, “Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn't during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and so only four people showed up... That day I feel like I told her that I want to hang out more with you. Then it took me 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

A few days back, Lust tories 2 co-stars Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted arriving hand-in-hand at the wrap party of Ul Jalool Ishq. Tamannaah looked radiant in a red satin dress while Vijay Varma complimented her in a funky jacket. For the unversed, Vijay Varma will be playing the lead in Ul Jalool Ishq.

Take a look at a picture from the night:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah started dating last year. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve celebration a couple of years back. Their off-screen romance blossomed when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's short film Sex With The Ex for the Netflix anthology. About dating Tamannaah, Vijay Varma told GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her."

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."