A Look At Vijay Varma's Birthday Festivities. Bonus - A Comment From Tamannaah

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: VijayVarma)

Vijay Varma, who celebrated his birthday on March 29, shared a gratitude note for fans on his Instagram feed. Vijay shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen surrounded with bouquet of flowers and fan notes. Showing a victory sign to the camera, Vijay Varma wrote in the caption, "Im having the best April fool (written in Hindi) day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes and fan cards." Vijay Varma's girlfriend Tamannaah, who didn't post anything on social media wishing the birthday boy, wrote in the comments section,"Bloody brilliant." Take a look:

On the eve of Vijay Varma's birthday, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted on a dinner date. While Vijay sported a colourful ensemble, Tamannaah slipped into a blue dress. They were all smiles for the camera.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma ushered in 2024 in London together. Sharing a vlog capturing their different moods, Tamannaah wrote in the caption, "Vlog - we log." Take a look:

Vijay Varma too shared moments from his London diaries. Take a look:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah started dating last year. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve celebration a couple of years back. Their off-screen romance blossomed when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's short film Sex With The Ex for the Netflix anthology. About dating Tamannaah, Vijay Varma told GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her."

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."