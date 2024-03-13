'One-Sided Love For Kareena While Karisma And I Are Good Friends': Vijay Varma, Co-Star Of Both Sisters

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vijayvarma)

Actor Vijay Varma, who has time and again proved his acting prowess across all mediums of entertainment, be it movies or OTT, recently opened up about his experience while working with the Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena. ICYDK, Vijay Varma worked alongside Kareena Kapoor in her digital debut Jaane Jaan last year. He is all set to feature alongside Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak. Talking about his experience, he told Siddharth Kannan, “People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film Jaane Jaan. That's a fatal attraction, one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance. With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hangout with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan.”

The trailer of Murder Mubarak released earlier this month. Sharing the trailer of Murder Mubarak, Netflix India, wrote, "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it's time to say Murder Mubarak! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix."

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Murder Mubarak is slated to release on OTT giant Netflix. It will release on March 15.

On the personal front, Vijay Varma is dating his Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve celebration a couple of years back. Their off-screen romance blossomed when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's short film Sex With The Ex for the Netflix anthology. About dating Tamannaah, Vijay Varma told GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her."