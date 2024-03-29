Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Jaane Jaan Co-Star Vijay Varma: 'Biggest Hug'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Vijay Varma, who celebrates his 38th birthday today, received an adorable wish from Jaane Jaan co-star Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor shared a BTS picture from the film on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Vijay Varma. May you keep dancing in all your future films. Biggest hug... love you." FYI, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan last year and Kareena and Vijay co-starred in the film. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor, who shared screen space with Vijay in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, also wished the birthday boy. Sharing a goofy picture with Vijay Varma, Karisma wrote, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest." Take a look what the Kapoor sisters posted:

Vijay Varma, co-stars of both Kapoor sisters, recently opened up about his equations with them in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. He said, "People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film Jaane Jaan. That's a fatal attraction, one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance. With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hangout with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan."

On the eve of his birthday, Vijay Varma and girlfriend Tamannaah were pictured together outside a Mumbai eatery. Vijay Varma was dressed in his casual best. He sported a co-ord ensemble while Tamannaah slipped into a blue dress. Take a look at the pictures from the night:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah started dating last year. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve celebration a couple of years back. Their off-screen romance blossomed when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's short film Sex With The Ex for the Netflix anthology. About dating Tamannaah, Vijay Varma told GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her."

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."