Vijay Varma's Witty Reply To Fan Asking When He Is Getting Married

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma at a party.

Welcome to the world of Vijay Varma's AMA session and expect some witty answers from the Dahaad actor. No points for guessing what fans wanted to know from him in particular - his marraige plans. A fan asked him, "Kab shaadi Karre??!!" (When are you getting married?). Vijay introduced the fan as his niece and he replied, "My niece asking mom questions already. Also I heard it in Hyderabadi." A fan also wanted to know which chracter he found more challenging - Hamza in Darlings or Sasya in the series She? Responding to the query, Vijay wrote, "They were both super challenging but since I shot She first... it took me a while to build the character and break some inhibitions." When asked whether he visits gym at regular basis, Vijay Varma replied, "Only If I have to train for a film... otherwise I prefer my Yoga practice."

Last year Vijay also spoke about his marriage plans and revealed that his mother kept on asking about it. Vijay Varma told DNA, "I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age (laughs). On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too." He added, "My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah are dating. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve celebration a couple of years back. Their off-screen romance blossomed when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's short film Sex With The Ex for the Netflix anthology. About dating Tamannaah, Vijay Varma told GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her."

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."