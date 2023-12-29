Tamannaah Summed Up Her 2023 In Pics. 'Photographer Who,' Commented Vijay Varma

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah summed up her year in a carousel post on Instagram on Thursday. The album is full of quirky albeit adorable photos of the actress. She described the pictures with these words, "Just sharing some of my tender moments from 2023." In the comments section of her post, boyfriend Vijay Varma wrote, "Photographer who?" Shraddha Kapoor commented on the post, "Best." Another comment read, "What a cutie yaar." Rasha Thadani wrote, "Second picture is so cool." Another comment on the post read, "Last picture is a mood."

Check out Tamannaah's post here:

Recently, a video of of Tamannaah recording Vijay Varma's dance at Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's wedding reception went viral. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it. Earlier this year, Tamannaah confirmed in an interview that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

The Baahubali star confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion earlier this year. Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place." She said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."