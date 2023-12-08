After Big Win, Vijay Varma Dedicates His Award To 'Goddess' Tamannaah

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: VijayVarma)

Vijay Varma has a lot to celebrate. The Darlings star has won the Best Actor award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his outstanding performance in the film Dahaad. While congratulatory messages flow in from all quarters, his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia has joyfully reposted his picture with the trophy on her Instagram Stories. Tagging Vijay, Tamannaah wrote, "Woohhoooo making India proud by winning big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards," along with dancing girl emojis. Reciprocating the love, Vijay shared Tamannaah's post on his Instagram Stories and declared, "Bringing the Golden Goddess to my Goddess," with a face with hand over mouth emoji. Did someone say cute, yet?

Earlier, Vijay Varma had shared a series of pictures and videos from the award night. From the announcement of his victory to his holding the trophy, the album offers a glimpse into Vijay Varma's remarkable achievement. In his caption, Vijay wrote, “It's always amazing when you win an award but this time it was more special because your win is your country's win. I had the honour of receiving the coveted Asian Academy Best Actor in a leading role for Dahaad! I was nominated alongside 10 other acting talents across Asia-Pacific and it was quite a Power packed room.. but happy to say to my countrymen.. we are the best in Asia-Pacific, baby! Thank you so much Asian Academy Creative Awards for the honour. Couldn't have done this without my #dahaad team.”

Vijay Varma's post received an outpouring of love and appreciation from fellow celebrities. Bhumi Pednekar expressed her admiration with clapping emojis, while Siddhant Chaturvedi conveyed heartfelt congratulations with red heart and raising hands emojis. Sayani Gupta joyfully exclaimed "Yay" alongside a red heart emoji, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined in by sharing red heart emojis in response to this momentous achievement.

Apart from Dahaad, Vijay Varma was recently seen in some popular projects such as Jaane Jaan, Lust Stories 2, and Darlings.