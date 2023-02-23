Pics: Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo-Varun Kumar Add A Dash Of Pink And Black At Their Post-Wedding Bash

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Sharma smiled for the cameras.

Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar, who got married earlier today (February 23), are now hosting a post-wedding party in Mumbai for their family and close friends. For the special occasion, Maanvi opted for a pink lehenga set and accessorized the look with gold jewellery. Varun, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black pant-suit set. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Maanvi's parents Surender-Urmil Gagroo and Varun's mom, were also pictured at the bash. Check out the pictures of newlyweds Maanvi and Varun below:

Now, take a look at the perfect family picture below:

Earlier today, Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar shared dreamy pictures from their wedding and captioned it as "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23.02.2023, we made it official, in every way. You've loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together." Maanvi looks beautiful as a bride in a red saree, while Varun looks handsome in a white kurta.

Take a look at their wedding pictures below:

On Valentine's Day, Maanvi Gagroo officially confirmed that she is dating Varun Kumar in an adorable Instagram post. She shared a picture from their vacation and wrote, "Found my lobster. #HappyValentinesDay"

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her performance as Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please! and as Chanchal Sharma in Tripling. She has also worked in movies such as Ujda Chaman, No One Killed Jessica and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.