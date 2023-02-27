Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo And Varun Kumar Host An Outdoor Lunch Party, Share Beautiful Pics

Image was shared by Maanvi Gagroo. (courtesy: maanvigagroo)

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar just dropped a series of images from their outdoor lunch party and it is truly a treat for the eyes. The couple, who were twinning in white, chose to wear traditional outfits for the party they hosted post their marriage. Maanvi was seen wearing a vibrant lehenga and teamed it with Kundan jewelry. Varun wore a white kurta-pajama paired with a vibrant jacket. Sharing the images, Maanvi wrote, "23/23 celebrations would've been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun."

The post has been garnering a lot of likes with many users congratulating the couple on their marriage. One user commented, “Congratulations maanvi and varun! Maanvi - you just look breathtaking in every single picture.” Another wrote, “Oooooooh you look like a sunkissed flower.” See the post here:

Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar, who got married on February 23, hosted a post-wedding party in Mumbai for their family and close friends on the same day. The bash was attended by Maanvi's co-stars Sayani Gupta (Four More Shot Please!) and Kunaal Roy Kapur with his wife Shayonti (TVF Tripling). Other celebs who were spotted at the party were Patralekhaa and Rasika Dugal. For the special occasion, Maanvi opted for a pink lehenga set and accessorized the look with gold jewelry. Varun, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black pant-suit set.

The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Maanvi's parents Surender-Urmil Gagroo and Varun's mom were also pictured at the bash. See some pictures from the day here:

On Valentine's Day, Maanvi Gagroo officially confirmed that she is dating Varun Kumar in an adorable Instagram post. She shared a picture from their vacation and wrote, "Found my lobster. #HappyValentinesDay"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her performance as Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please! and as Chanchal Sharma in Tripling. She has also worked in movies such as Ujda Chaman, No One Killed Jessica, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.