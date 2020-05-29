Fashion Label Removes Ad That Fat-Shamed Maanvi Gagroo, Apologises

Maanvi Gagroo shared this photo (courtesy maanvigagro)

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who called out fashion label House Of Fett for casually posting a fat-shaming advert featuring her photo, revealed on Friday that the brand has issued an apology and taken down the promotional post. "The said brand has issued an apology on their SM (social media) accounts and has assured us that the ad in question has been withdrawn. I also realize that the tagline didn't come from a place of malice but sheer ignorance. In the hope that this won't happen again, the matter is now closed." On Thursday, the 34-year-old actress tweeted a screenshot of a promotional post by House Of Fett, with the description: "Styles to hide your curves" written underneath a photo of hers, and condemned it as a "distasteful tagline". Maanvi also said that the brand doesn't even have permission to use her photos for promotional posts and clarified: "I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'." On her Instagram story, she tagged the brand and said: "You need to remove this ad/post/shameful advertising right away."

The said brand has issued an apology on their SM accounts and has assured us that the ad in question has been withdrawn. I also realize that the tagline didn't come from a place of malice but sheer ignorance. In the hope that this won't happen again, the matter is now closed. — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) May 29, 2020

"We're deeply apologetic," said the brand in an apology note shared on Instagram. "We are completely against any kind of shaming, on social media or otherwise. Our aim has always been to bring out the beauty of our customers and bring a smile to their face. This has been an oversight at our level and for that we are sorry. The said advert has been duly withdrawn," said the statement, tagging Maanvi. Replying to her Instagram story, the brand wrote: "We are a growing brand. We may have made a few mistakes. It was never out intention to hurt the principles that you stand for."

Here's what Maanvi wrote in her angry tweet on Thursday: "Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to," said her tweet.

I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to. pic.twitter.com/GwY1TkOjCQ — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) May 28, 2020

Maanvi Gagroo is best known for her performance as Siddhi Patel, a bubbly character in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please!. What makes Maanvi's stand against the brand's casual advert interesting is that her character in the series as shown as someone who has been subjected to fat-shaming all her life till she takes a stand and embraces her body. Maanvi is also known for films such as Ujda Chaman, No One Killed Jessica and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She's also featured in web-shows such as Made In Heaven and TVF Tripling.