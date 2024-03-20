Vijay Varma's Photography Skills Get Stamp Of Approval From Samantha And Girlfriend Tamannaah

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image on her Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a splash in Mumbai on Tuesday at the launch event for her highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series, directed by Raj and DK, also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Amid the promotional frenzy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seized a moment to reconnect with her colleague and fellow actor, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was also present at the event for the launch of her new show, Daring Partners. Sharing a photo from their meet-up, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a picture with Tamannaah on her Instagram story, captioning it, “Oh, my love Tamannaah, this meeting was long overdue. Vijay Varma, always clicking the best candids".

The candid snapshots captured the warmth between the two, with Tamannaah reciprocating the sentiment by saying, “Yaar, meet me more often." Adding to the camaraderie, Tamannaah's actor-boyfriend, Vijay Verma, who clicked one of the photos, reshared it on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Singing oo antava and kaavaalaa at the same time."

Meanwhile, Vijay was also in attendance at the event for the launch of Mirzapur 3, alongside cast members Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi.

Speaking about her upcoming show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to delve into action-packed roles, stating, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because the last moment I didn't really think I could do it. I didn't think I would be a part of citadel. I'm extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can't believe – this is how it looks." On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Kushi, while Tamannaah graced the screen in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Additionally, Vijay Varma is gearing up to make his Tamil film debut with Suriya's Purananooru.