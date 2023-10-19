Ab-Tastic Arjun Rampal Shares New Post From His Fitness Diaries

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, shared a video from his work out diaries. The actor posted an ab-tastic video and he captioned it, "Oh yeah! Feeling good! Guess who's back?" He accompanied the post with the hashtags #nopainnogain, #health, #fitness, #consistency, #everythingispossible, #100%natural and #nosupplements. In the comments section, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "Why don't I get video credit." In the comments section, a user wrote, "Indian John Wick." Another user wrote, "Not to forget this is him at 50." Another user wrote, "Yes, Shanti Priya. I understand I understand" (IYKYK). Another one added, "GOAT." Another comment read, "Perfect cast for John Wick Indian version."

The actor also did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When a user asked the actor, "So why don't you sign a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film," he replied, "I would love to know how do I just go and sign a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. That would be really something I would really love to know. If you have the answer to that, share that immediately. " Another user asked Arjun, "If you ever get retired, where would you spend the rest of your life." His reply was this, "I am really sorry but I am never going to retire. You are stuck with me."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series The Final Call. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Heroine, Raajneeti and Inkaar to name a few.

Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik and another son who they welcomed earlier this year. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia. His daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show in Mumbai earlier this year.