Aamir Khan's Mother's Day Post Was A Family Collage. Pic Inside

What did Aamir Khan post on Mother's Day? No brownie points for guessing it wasn't just a picture. As Aamir, who debuted on Instagram some months ago, has always shared a collage whenever he decides to post something. On Mother's Day, the 53-year-old superstar shared a multi-image collage grid with his mom Zeenat Hussain, brother Faisal Khan and sisters Nikhat and Farhat. He captioned the post with a heart emoticon. Celebs like Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor have liked Aamir's post. Aamir's first post on Instagram also featured his mom. His brother Faisal is a former actor and starred with Aamir in Mela.
Take a look at Aamir Khan's Mother's Day post here.
Here's what he has posted previously.
#1 - A collage of his mom.
#2 - A collage, featuring Aamir with his son and another 'baby.' "My two babies... gifting me my birthday card," he wrote.
Comments#3. This was from Zakhangaon village, one of his stops while touring drought-affected parts of Maharashtra with his Paani Foundation team.
Wondering why Aamir always replace the old posts with new one, as per his team, he has done away with the archiving feature and this, apparently, is a masterstroke. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also debuted on Instagram last week, posted a 9-grid collage (just like Aamir) as her first post.
Aamir Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, his Dangal co-star. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. He had made Dhoom 3 with Aamir and Katrina in 2013.