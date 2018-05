Aamir Khan's Mother's Day Post Was A Family Collage. Pic Inside

Aamir Khan with mother Zeenat Hussain at an event

Highlights He captioned the post with a heart emoticon Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor have liked Aamir's post His brother Faisal is a former actor

What did Aamir Khan post on Mother's Day? No brownie points for guessing it wasn't just a picture. As Aamir, who debuted on Instagram some months ago , has always shared a collage whenever he decides to post something. On Mother's Day, the 53-year-old superstar shared a multi-image collage grid with his mom Zeenat Hussain, brother Faisal Khan and sisters Nikhat and Farhat. He captioned the post with a heart emoticon. Celebs like Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor have liked Aamir's post. Aamir's first post on Instagram also featured his mom. His brother Faisal is a former actor and starred with Aamir inTake a look at Aamir Khan's Mother's Day post here.Here's what he has posted previously.#1 - A collage of his mom #2 - A collage, featuring Aamir with his son and another 'baby.' "My two babies... gifting me my birthday card," he wrote. #3. This was from Zakhangaon village, one of his stops while touring drought-affected parts of Maharashtra with his Paani Foundation team.Wondering why Aamir always replace the old posts with new one , as per his team, he has done away with the archiving feature and this, apparently, is a masterstroke. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also debuted on Instagram last week, posted a 9-grid collage (just like Aamir) as her first post.Aamir Khan is currently filming, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, hisco-star. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. He had madewith Aamir and Katrina in 2013.