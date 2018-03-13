Aamir Khan Joins Instagram. Without A Post He Scores Over 221K Followers Aamir Khan has picked the Thugs Of Hindostan look as his profile picture

Aamir Khan has over 38 million followers on Twitter and Facebook

New Delhi: Aamir Khan joined Instagram before his 53rd birthday He has over 38 million followers across social media Aamir will reportedly have a working birthday tomorrow Dangal star, who currently enjoys a massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, may have decided to join the photo-sharing app



The news of Aamir making his debut on Instagram has spread like wildfire and #AamirKhan #OnInstagram has been trending on Twitter. Aamir has kept a picture of his Thugs Of Hindostan look as his profile picture on his Instagram. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared Aamir Khan's Instagram page on his Twitter and wrote, "On his Birthday tomorrow, @aamir_khan will debut on one more Social Media platform - @instagram."



On his Birthday tomorrow, @aamir_khan will debut on one more Social Media platform - @instagramhttps://t.co/FO6WEatqqY#HappyBirthdayAamirKhanpic.twitter.com/4vN0DwuRVm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 13, 2018



Back in 2014, the news of Aamir joining Instagram had gone viral; following which he posted a tweet and requested his fans to be cautious of the fake account. "Guys, I am not on Instagram. It's obviously some fake account," Aamir wrote in his tweet.



Guys, I am not on Instagram. Its obviously some fake account. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 30, 2014



Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur and will reportedly be having a working birthday. Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is slated to release this Diwali.



(With inputs for IANS)



