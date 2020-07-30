Different Levels Of Work From Home Explained By Ira Khan In A Post

Ira Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's Instagram profile is a sheer delight and her latest post is not an exception. On Thursday evening, Ira Khan shared multiple pictures of herself working from home and she accompanied it with one helluva caption. She wrote in her post, "Working from home: Enthusiastic working. You start to sprawl. You get confused. You get worried. You start to give up. You stretch. You smile. You pose. Peace out." Ira Khan's Instafam found her post quite relatable, except her friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah, who wrote: "Stop showing off, OK . I can't work from home."

Ira Khan, who frequently shares humour-infused posts, shared a picture of her version of "Netflix and chill" recently and she wrote: "Because these dresses are too nice to only wear when there's an occasion! Netflix and chill in a blue satin dress."

Ira Khan frequently shares pictures of her new home and her favourite spot on her Instagram profile. Here are some of the posts:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.