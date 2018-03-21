Instagram Rookie Aamir Khan's Second Collage, Featuring Son Azad And Another 'Baby' "My two babies... gifting me my birthday card," Aamir Khan wrote on Instagram

Aamir Khan is new to Instagram and has adapted an interesting pattern of making new posts. A week after he made his debut on Instagram, the 53-year-old superstar replaced his first post with a new one. This time also it's a collage - it features Aamir in an adorable father-son moment with his six-year-old son Azad and his furry "baby". In the collage, Azad can be seen having placed himself on Aamir's lap while the furry friend peeps out from under Aamir's arms, who is busy admiring a birthday greeting. "My two babies... gifting me my birthday card," Instagrammed Aamir. Theactor celebrated his birthday 53rd birthday on March 14. Aamir took a break from theschedule in Jodhpur to reunite with his family in Mumbai for birthday celebrations.Aamir Khan currently has as many as 5.66 lakh followers on Instagram which means he's garnered over 3.22 lakh followers in just a week. Whoa. See Aamir Khan's (technically) second post on Instagram:On his birthday eve, Aamir gifted himself a verified Instagram profile and made his debut on the day of his birthday. Aamir's profile did not see the first post arriving for over 12 hours but that did not stop it from getting 244 thousand followers - Sanya Malhotra and Dia Mirza were one of the first ones to start following him. In an Instagram collage, he shared an old photo of his mother Zeenat Hussain as his first Instagram entry. "The person because of whom I am who I am," he had captioned it.Aamir Khan's son Azad was recently spotted outside a Capoeira school in Mumbai. Azad, who was born via surrogacy in 2011, is Aamir's son with his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. Aamir also has two children with his first wife Reena Dutta - Junaid, 23, and Ira, 19.Aamir Khan's filmis currently being filmed in Jodhpur. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya,also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Aamir'sco-star Sanya Malhotra and is expected to release on Diwali. Aamir Khan will also be seen in the very ambitious 1,000 crore project, which is currently in a nascent state.