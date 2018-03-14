Aamir Khan Marks 53rd Birthday With First Instagram Post - A Collage Of His Mother Aamir Khan instagrammed a multi-image collage grid of his mother Zeenat Hussain's picture

155 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan with his mother at a Mumbai event. New Delhi: Highlights Aamir Khan made his Instagram debut on his birthday "The person because of whom I am who I am," Aamir captioned a photo Aamir Khan is filming Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra and actress Dia Mirza. Aamir Khan primarily used Twitter to communicate with his fans and share updates about his upcoming projects but things may change from today. Previously, Aamir featured on his co-stars' Instagram pages but now he may have stories of his own to share.



A sreenshot of Aamir Khan's Instagram page.

After from Twitter and now Instagram, Aamir Khan has an active Facebook account with 15 million followers. On Twitter, Aamir Khan has 23 million followers, which is way less than that of his contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan (34 million) and Salman Khan (31.9 million).



This year, Aamir Khan will be working on his birthday. The actor is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.



Aamir Khan will shoot for Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan's health deteriorated and doctors from Mumbai were flown in to check on him. The actor is reportedly feeling better and his wife Jaya Bachchan told news agency IANS that the "heavy costumes" Big B wore during the shoot are to be blamed for his condition.



Thugs Of Hindostan team also includes Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dhoom: 3 co-star Katrina Kaif and director Vijay Krishna Acharya.



