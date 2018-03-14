Aamir Khan Marks 53rd Birthday With First Instagram Post - A Collage Of His Mother

Aamir Khan makes a spectacular debut on Instagram on his 53rd birthday by sharing an old picture of his mother Zeenat Hussain. On Wednesday, Aamir shared a multi-image collage grid of his mother's picture on his verified Instagram profile. One of the pictures was captioned: "The person because of whom I am who I am." Aamir's account was created (complete with a blue tick) on the eve of his birthday. Without a single post for over 12 hours, Aamir managed to pull in above 244 thousand followers, including his Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra and actress Dia Mirza. Aamir Khan primarily used Twitter to communicate with his fans and share updates about his upcoming projects but things may change from today. Previously, Aamir featured on his co-stars' Instagram pages but now he may have stories of his own to share.
After from Twitter and now Instagram, Aamir Khan has an active Facebook account with 15 million followers. On Twitter, Aamir Khan has 23 million followers, which is way less than that of his contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan (34 million) and Salman Khan (31.9 million).
This year, Aamir Khan will be working on his birthday. The actor is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
