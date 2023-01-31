Aamir Khan Sings Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, With Kartik Aaryan By His Side

Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: Raj_Hindustaani)

Aamir Khan navigated his way to the top of Twitter's trends list after a video from an event surfaced on social media and it started circulating big time. The video showcases Aamir Khan singing the track Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from his 1996 film Raja Hindustani. The video also features Kartik Aaryan standing next to the actor. The video is said to be from a wedding and it was curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media.

Check out the aforementioned video here:

Bollywood GOAT #AamirKhan spotted singing 'aye ho mere zindagi mein' at a wedding event in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/BxhLveW5Uy — RAJ (@Raj_Hindustaani) January 30, 2023

Last year, Aamir Khan revealed that he is taking a brief break from acting to be with family. "I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids. I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way," news agency ANI quoted the actor as saying.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also producing a film titled Champions.

Last year, Kartik Aaryan was seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also featured in Freddy with Alaya F. He awaits the release of Shehzada, opposite Kriti Sanon. He will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.