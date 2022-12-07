Aamir Khan, Kajol And Yuvraj Singh's Grand Entry At Salaam Venky Screening. See Pics

Aamir Khan, Kajol and Yuvraj Singh were pictured at Salaam Venky screening.

Ahead of Salaam Venky's theatre release, makers hosted a screening in Mumbai, and the usual suspects, Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, arrived in style. Aamir Khan, who has a cameo appearance in the film, also made a grand entry in an uber look - a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a matching jacket. The superstar sported grey hair and a beard. Kajol looked beautiful saree, while Vishal looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji was also spotted at the screening in a floral print saree. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh smiled for the cameras as he arrived at the screening.

Helmed by Revathi, the film is based on a true story of a mother and her battle to save her son battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In November, the makers unveiled the trailer that showcases a doting mother and her son and how they navigate through every challenge that life throws their way. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, "Get ready to live life Venky size."

Meanwhile, Kajol keeps her Insta family updated by sharing pictures from her promotional diaries. On Tuesday, she shared pictures, looking stunning in a black saree and captioned it as "Feeling the Kolkata vibes."

Salaam Venky also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.