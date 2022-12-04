Salaam Venky: Kajol Had This Much Fun Promoting Her Film With Co-Star Vishal Jehtwa

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol is on a roll these days. She is super busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky which is set to hit the theatres on December 9. From attending reality shows to various events, the actress has taken it upon herself to get her fans excited about the film. Now, she has shared glimpses of her latest visit to Malad Masti, an event held in Mumbai. She wasn't alone though. Kajol was accompanied by her Salaam Venky co-star Vishal Jethwa. The very first picture is a selfie where the duo are looking at the camera with wide smiles on their faces. The next few slides carry other pictures from the event. There are a couple of videos also which show the actors interacting with the huge crowd. Kajol wore a red blazer and navy blue pants, teamed with white sneakers. She captioned the post, “Energy levels clocking at 100 on an early morning at Malad Masti. Loads of fun with these lovely people!” She also added a red heart emoji. The hashtags were “Red for Salaam Venky” and “Salaam Venky.”

To promote Salaam Venky, Kajol and Vishal Jethwa also appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. She shared a delightful video consisting of different clips from the episode and glimpses of her interactions with judges of the show – Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan. Her caption read, “Finding fun in the right places with some wonderful surprises in between.”

Kajol shared the trailer of Salaam Venkya few weeks ago. It opens with banter between Sujata (Kajol) and her son Venky (Vishal Jethwa). Later, the trailer shows that Venky's health is deteriorating. In the next few frames, we could also see the priceless moments between the mother-son duo. The caption read, “Get ready to live life Venky size.”

Kajol got her fans talking when she shared her first look from Salaam Venky. She was seen dressed in a red saree as Vishal was seated in a wheelchair, holding groceries.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also features Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose alongside Rajeev Khandelwal among others. Salaam Venky is directed by actor and filmmaker Revathy. Actor Aamir Khan will be seen making a cameo in the film.