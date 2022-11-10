Salaam Venky First Look: Kajol And Vishal Jethwa As Sujata And Venkatesh

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

The trailer of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's film Salaam Venky will release on November 14, according to Kajol's latest Instagram post. On Thursday, Kajol shared her first look from the film on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada Celebration is about to begin! (A big celebration of a big life is about to begin). Salaam Venky Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!" In the poster, Kajol can be seen all smiles in a beautiful red saree and Vishal can be seen sitting in a wheelchair, holding groceries. Kajol's film is directed by filmmaker and actor Revathy. The actor-filmmaker too shared the poster on her Instagram handle.

Check out the poster here:

Salaam Venky is co-produced by Blive Productions and RTake Studios. Kajol's film is reportedly centered around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

A few weeks ago, Kajol on her Instagram, shared the release date of her film. Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, "And we have a date. Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022."

Check out the post here:

During Durga Puja celebrations, the actor shared a special video with her filmmaker Revathy on her Instagram handle, where the actor-filmmaker duo was seen taking blessings for their film. Sharing the video, "Seeking Durga Ma's blessings and yours... For our new offering.

"

Check out her video here:

Revathy, who has previously directed the National Award-winning film Mitr too has shared many pictures with the cast of her film Salaam Venky on her Instagram handle.

Check out a few of her posts with her Salaam Venky cast here:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga.