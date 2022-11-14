Salaam Venky Trailer: Kajol Faces Challenges In Saving Her Son Venky. Bonus: Aamir Khan

A still from Salaam Venky. (courtesy: Zee Music Company)

The makers ofSalaam Venky, starring Kajol, shared the trailer on Monday. Helmed by Revathi, the movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles. It also features Aamir Khan in a cameo role. The trailer opens with Sujata (Kajol) and Venky (Sujata's son) engaging in banter. In the trailer, it seems Venky's health is deteriorating. In the next scene, we see some priceless moments of a mother-son duo. The trailer also shows Kajol motivating Venky, who is lying on a hospital bed, with a dialogue from the movie Anand, "Zindagi lambi nahi badi honi chahiye (Life must be large, not long)."

As the trailer continues, it shows Venky wishing for something (not revealed in the trailer), but Sujata is unwilling to fulfil her dying son's last wish. The trailer ends with Sujata looking over her shoulder and finding Aamir Khan standing. What is Venky's last wish, and will Sujata agree to fulfil it? What happens next is the movie all about.

Seeing the trailer, it seems Salaam Venky is bittersweet, with moments of happiness and tears. Check out the trailer below:

Kajol also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Get ready to live life Venky size" Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "You know how gorgeous you are the trailer seems so emotional we were all living for Aamir kajol reunion and here we are can't wait for this," while another wrote, "Omg so beautiful."

Here have a look:

Salaam Venky will release in the theatres on December 9, 2022.