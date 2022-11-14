Children's Day 2022: Young Kajol And Even Younger Tanisha In Epic Throwback

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

On the occasion of Children's Day, Kajol shared a major throwback picture of her with her younger sister Tanisha Mukerji. On Instagram, the actress shared an adorable childhood photo in which young Kajol can be seen holding little Tanisha in her arms as they happily pose for the camera. Sharing the post, Kajol wrote a cute note that read, "Happy Children's Day to the kid in me...Stay mad, stay bad, stay you...You are perfect just the way you are" Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Priceless moments," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kajol often shares pictures with her family on Instagram. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, she shared a photo in which she is posing with her son Yug Devgan. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Kajol shared a happy family picture featuring her mother Tanuja, sister Tanisha and cousins. Sharing the post, she wrote, "When the clan is gathered the house is blessed ...

#withtheoriginals #lettherebelight #loveallaround."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's Tribhanga in 2021, co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Next, she will be seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 9. The movie revolves around a woman and the challenges she faces in life.