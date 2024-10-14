An Aamir Khan Cameo In Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i>

Aamir Khan is set to start filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Coolie. Headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, the movie will feature Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. The actor is scheduled to shoot his scenes on October 15 in Chennai, according to a report by Peeping Moon. Although the specifics of his role are currently unknown, the report claims that Lokesh has carefully crafted a special character for the superstar. Aamir Khan will have a brief yet impactful scene with Rajinikanth, which is expected to elevate the story and create a memorable, mass-appealing moment for viewers. Coolie marks Aamir Khan's first collaboration with Lokesh, and rumours suggest that the two will soon work together on a full-fledged film. Aamir Khan previously shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1995 movie Aatank Hi Aatank.

In September, the makers of Coolie unveiled the film's poster, featuring Rajinikanth dressed as his character. The megastar was seen wearing a shirt and holding a number tag that coolies typically wear, with "1421" written on it. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth Sir as Deva in Coolie. Thank you so much for this Rajinikanth Sir. It's going to be a blast."

Before that, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared another poster featuring Nagarjuna. The post was shared on the actor's 69th birthday. Introducing his character, the filmmaker wrote, "Kicked to have King Nagarjuna Sir joining the cast of Coolie as Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday Sir."

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Mahendran will also be seen in Coolie. The film is produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures and is expected to release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is reported to have cameos in two more films. The actor will reportedly make a guest appearance in Vir Das' Happy Patel and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's film Lahore 1947. Aamir Khan is also gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par, the sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.