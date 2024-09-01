<i>Coolie</i>: Sathyaraj Reunites With Rajinikanth After 38 Years. See Poster

Rajinikanth's Coolie has been making headlines for all the right reasons. The film's makers have been keeping fans engaged by unveiling the star cast in a series of announcements. Recently, they revealed character posters featuring Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna. Now, they have introduced another exciting addition to the cast: Sathyaraj. He will play Rajasekar in the film and is expected to portray a friend of Rajinikanth's character in Coolie. There have been rumours that Kannada superstar Upendra will also be a part of the film, with an official announcement expected later today.

Before becoming a leading hero in 1986, actor Sathyaraj was a prominent antagonist in numerous films featuring stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Notably, Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth collaborated on six films, with their last project together being Mr Bharath in 1986. After 38 years, the two superstars are set to reunite on screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated action film, Coolie.

In March this year, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. The prevalence of watches has sparked speculation, hinting at a potential time-travel narrative for the movie. Moreover, the inclusion of watches in Coolie has ignited fan theories hinting at a potential connection to Suriya's Rolex character. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander will once again collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project. Additionally, action choreographers Anbu-Arivu are on board. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to release in 2025.

On the work front, Rajinikanth wrapped the shoot of his upcoming project with TJ Gnanavel titled Vettaiyan, slated for a release later this year.