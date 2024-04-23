Coolie Teaser: Behold The Glory Of Rajinikanth In Thalaivar 171

A still from Coolie. (courtesy: YouTube)

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently dropped the teaser for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 171. Along with the film's teaser, he also revealed the name of the movie. The film is now titled Coolie. The teaser pays homage to Rajinikanth's iconic roles as a coolie in films like Uzhaipaali (1993), Mannan (1992), and Mullum Malarum (1978). Lokesh Kanagaraj's knack for weaving in references to the superstar's illustrious career was praised by fans. Adding to the intrigue, the teaser features an Easter egg: Rajinikanth singing Siva Sambo from Ninaithale Inikkum (1979), a song that embodies a hedonistic lifestyle reminiscent of his character in the film.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier revealed that Coolie stands apart from his cinematic universe including Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo. Hence, Coolie will be the third standalone movie in his filmography after Maanagaram and Master.

Last month, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. The prevalence of watches has sparked speculation, hinting at a potential time-travel narrative for the movie. Moreover, the inclusion of watches in Coolie has ignited fan theories hinting at a potential connection to Suriya's Rolex character. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

While the rest of the cast remains under wraps, it's confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will once again collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project. Additionally, renowned action choreographers Anbu-Arivu are on board. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is concurrently engaged in his project with TJ Gnanavel titled Vettaiyan, slated for release later this year.