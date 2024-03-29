Thalaivar 171 First Look: Behold The Glory Of Rajinikanth

Lokesh Kanagraj shared this image. (courtesy: dir_lokesh)

The Internet has been abuzz with back-to-back surprises recently. Just as fans were celebrating the news of Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya collaborating for an upcoming film, another update shook the internet. On Thursday, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed the first-look poster of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated project, Thalaivar 171. What's remarkable is the deliberate absence of pre-release hype, a strategy that has paid off handsomely, catching everyone off guard.

The poster featured a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. The prevalence of watches has sparked speculation, hinting at a potential time-travel narrative for Thalaivar 171. Moreover, the inclusion of watches in Thalaivar 171 has ignited fan theories hinting at a potential connection to Suriya's Rolex character. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

While the rest of the cast remains under wraps, it's confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will once again collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project. Additionally, renowned action choreographers Anbu-Arivu are onboard, further elevating the excitement surrounding the movie. Thalaivar 171 is being produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is concurrently engaged in his project with TJ Gnanavel titled Vettaiyan, slated for release later this year.